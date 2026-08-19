Guitarist Pritesh Walia released after 14 days in ICE custody: ‘Hardest days of my life’

After 14 days in custody, Indian jazz guitarist and composer Pritesh Walia has been released on bond by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Walia was detained at Los Angeles Airport on August 2 and then taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California.

While his immigration case is ongoing, Walia spoke of his release in a video posted on Instagram and thanked his family, friends and the jazz community for supporting him. “The last 14 days have been the hardest days of my life. I was scared, hopeless, and completely broken being separated from the people I love… not knowing what was going to happen,” said Walia. “When you are sitting in a detention facility, the world feels very small and it is very easy to lose hope. I lost hope all the time,” added the New Delhi-born jazz guitarist and teacher.