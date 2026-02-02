Grammys 2026: Yungblud poses with Sharon Osbourne; Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga steal the show

People across the entire world watched their favourite musical artists and podcast hosts get honoured at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The biggest music stars in the world showed up, trying to make a statement with their outfits and red carpet looks. Justin Bieber, who was nominated in 4 categories, arrived at the event with his wife, Hailey Bieber, posing in matching black outfits. Lady Gaga stayed true to her colours and wore a one-of-a-kind black dress, with Sabrina Carpenter going the complete opposite way and lighting up the red carpet with her golden gown.

ALSO READ: Melania: Everything you should know about the US first lady’s documentary

Singer Yungblud graced the carpet after his rather successful India visit. He went on his social media after performing in the country and talked about how grateful he was for all his fans in the country. The singer even announced that he was going to play a show in India every year from now on, which is definitely great news for his admirers. While his outfit, filled with copious amounts of leather, didn’t surprise anyone, they all did take notice when he posed with Sharon Osbourne. The celebrity recently lost her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, the frontman of the rock band Black Sabbath, and she was the one who announced Yungblud’s nomination.

Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne. (Photo: Reuters) Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne. (Photo: Reuters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Bieber Vibes (@dailybiebervibes)

Just like Yungblud, rock band Linkin Park were also in India, playing a show as part of their tour and headlining Lollapalooza. The band’s performance in the country won the hearts of its fans, as many of them had been waiting decades for their concert in the country. It was a bittersweet moment as many fans of the former frontman, the late Chester Bennington, also graced the crowd. Member Mike Shinoda picked up the mic during the performance and pointed it towards the crowd for the entirety of Chester’s hook in one of the songs. The band posed on the red carpet with new lead singer Emily Armstrong and even addressed her predecessor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE UPDATES (@billlieupdates)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erivelton Albino Silva (@eriveltonalbino_stylist)

When asked about how they make sure that their sound is evolving, Mike told AP, “That was the question for us for most of the other albums because there was a momentum that was going. When we lost Chester in 2017, the question was not ‘How do we play with people’s expectations?’ We had to rebuild everything and start from scratch. We had to see whether making music again had any momentum at all, and then we met Emily and Colin. ” The former added, “I just kept coming back, and the joke is ‘Don’t feed stray cats,’ and I just didn’t leave.”