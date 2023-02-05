scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Grammys 2023: When and where to watch the prestigious awards show

The Grammys 2023 is expected to be a star-studded affair where many celebrities including Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and others will attend.

grammysHere's how to watch the Grammys
Listen to this article
Grammys 2023: When and where to watch the prestigious awards show
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The award season is here and it’s the turn to honour the best in music. The Grammys 2023, one of the biggest music nights, will be presented on Sunday, February 5 (Monday, Feb 6 IST). The nominations are out and it’s already causing the required buzz on social media; the ceremony will be once again hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The night is expected to be a star-studded affair where many celebrities including Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and others will attend.

The ceremony will recognise the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year — from October 2021 to September 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who bags the prestigious award as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Adele have been nominated in major categories. K-Pop supergroup BTS has earned several nominations as well, and ARMY is hoping that they would finally win the award.

Where is it taking place

The 2023 GRAMMYs will take place on Sunday, 5 February 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

What time to watch

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/5 p.m. PT. In India, the ceremony will go live on Monday, 6 February 2023, from 6.30 am IST onwards. You can also visit the official Grammy website as they will host the feed as well as the live stream of the Red Carpet. The main ceremony can be watched on the official site of Grammys, on grammys.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 10:35 IST
Next Story

Pakistan economic crisis: IMF places new bailout conditions, PM says they are beyond wildest dreams

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close