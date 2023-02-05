Grammys 2023: When and where to watch the prestigious awards show

The award season is here and it’s the turn to honour the best in music. The Grammys 2023, one of the biggest music nights, will be presented on Sunday, February 5 (Monday, Feb 6 IST). The nominations are out and it’s already causing the required buzz on social media; the ceremony will be once again hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The night is expected to be a star-studded affair where many celebrities including Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and others will attend.

The ceremony will recognise the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year — from October 2021 to September 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who bags the prestigious award as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Adele have been nominated in major categories. K-Pop supergroup BTS has earned several nominations as well, and ARMY is hoping that they would finally win the award.

Where is it taking place

The 2023 GRAMMYs will take place on Sunday, 5 February 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

What time to watch

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/5 p.m. PT. In India, the ceremony will go live on Monday, 6 February 2023, from 6.30 am IST onwards. You can also visit the official Grammy website as they will host the feed as well as the live stream of the Red Carpet. The main ceremony can be watched on the official site of Grammys, on grammys.com.