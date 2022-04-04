BTS at Grammys 2022: Suga and Jimin hug after losing to Doja Cat, V charms Lady Gaga. Watch

BTS might not have won the Grammy Award again for the second year running after being nominated, but their cheer and presence at the ceremony brought much joy to ARMY, despite their defeat. From their red carpet entry to their electric Butter performance, and V’s moments with Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo, their appearance at the ceremony continues to be a subject of much discussion.

Trevor Noah calling dibs on RM and Jungkook

Host Trevor Noah delighted fans when he said that he had ‘dibs’ on BTS’s leader RM (Kim Namjoon), who also functions as the translator for the group.

Trevor Noah singing Squid Game song to BTS

After asking RM where he learned English from, Trevor Noah tried to show his knowledge of Korean shows by singing the theme song of Squid Game. While Jin and V laughed at his attempts, RM looked at him pokerfaced and asked, “So what should we do?”

V hugging Lady Gaga

BTS’s V seemed to have had quite a night as after pulling some smooth moves on Olivia Rodrigo, he got a hug from Lady Gaga.

BTS incorporating Jin in their Butter performance despite his injury

BTS’s Jin had to undergo surgery for his index finger a couple of weeks ago, and was seen in a cast. While ha couldn’t actively perform in the performance of Butter, he did manage to show his dance moves. A video of the band members taking care of Jin is going viral on Twitter.

How Suga and Jimin hugged each other after the Grammy Awards were announced

BTS didn’t win the award, but they cheered on Doja Cat, while consoling each other with hugs. Suga and Jimin hugged each other after it was announced. Meanwhile the official BTS handle tweeted, “We love you ARMY.”

ARMY is looking forward to the next couple of days, as BTS will perform at Las Vegas. The concerts are already sold out, and the excitement in the air for fans is palpable.