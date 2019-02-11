Grammys 2019: Winners so far

Toggle Menu
A look at who won what at the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande’s Sweetener was declared Best Pop Vocal Album on Monday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A partial list of winners in top categories at the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Best pop vocal album: “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande

Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams

Best rap performance: (tie) “King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and “Bubblin” by Anderson.Paak

Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”

Best music video: Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”

Best urban contemporary album: “Everything Is Love” by The Carters

Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson’s “My Way”

Best rock song: “Masseduction” by St. Vincent

Best rock album: “From the Fires” by Greta Van Fleet

Best rock performance: “When Bad Does Good” by Chris Cornell

Best dance recording: “Electricity” by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

Best country song: “Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

Best reggae album: “44/876” by Sting & Shaggy

Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves’ “Butterflies”

Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay’s “Tequila”

Best jazz vocal album: “The Window” by Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best alternative music album: “Colors,” Beck

Best R&B song: “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James

Best R&B performance: “Best Part” by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best comedy album: “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation,” Dave Chappelle

Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant’s “Sincera”

Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter’s “Faith — A Journey for All”

Best folk album: Punch Brothers’ “All Ashore”

Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle’s “Look Up Child”

Best musical theater album: “The Band’s Visit”

Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile’s “By the Way, I Forgive You”

Best gospel album: Tori Kelly’s “Hiding Place”

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”

Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir’s “Freedom”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The Greatest Showman”

Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Black Panther”

Best song written for visual media: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy’s “The Blues Is Alive and Well”

Best music film: Quincy Jones’ “Quincy”

Best boxed or special limited edition package: “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic”

