Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album, Sabrina Carpenter performs ‘Manchild’

Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: The biggest night of the music world has finally arrived and everyone is waiting in anticipation for the results. For 67 years the Grammys have awarded the best of the best when it comes to music, from legends like Beyoncé, Eminem, and Stevie Wonder to dark horses like Shakti, Charlie Puth and Billie Eilish. Now the night is finally upon us, as this year’s top musicians go head-to-head to find out who emerges on top.

All big categories have exciting nominations this year round, with many artistes up for multiple awards. Bad Bunny (“DtMF”), Sabrina Carpenter (“Manchild”), Doechii (“Anxiety”), Billie Eilish (“Wildflower”), Lady Gaga (“Abracadabra”), Kendrick Lamar with SZA (“Luther”), The Subway (“Chappell Roan”), ROSE and Bruno Mars (“APT”) are all going to be fighting for the prestigious Record of the Year award. All of these songs have dominated the global charts since their release, with many making it into other categories as well.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ: Like Karan Johar with rom-coms, Bruno Mars brings to life another 70s disco hit with ‘I Just Might’ The coveted Album of the Year award, which always ends up being a matter of debate, also has some very talented suitors. Bad Bunny (“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”), Justin Bieber (“SWAG”), Sabrina Carpenter (“Man’s Best Friend”), Clipse (“Let God Sort Em Out’), Lady Gaga (“Mayhem”), Kendrick Lamar (“GNX”), Leon Thomas (“MUT”), and Tyler, The Creator (“Chromakopia”) are the ones who have been nominated this year. Justin’s album received mixed reviews, but it announced his comeback, while Kendrick’s “GNX” and Sabrina’s “Manchild” still hasn’t let go of their spots in streaming charts. Song of the Year has most of the same names, with Sabrina, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish all in the running. The song “Golden” from K-pop Demon Hunters has also been nominated in the category. While celebrating the legends, the Grammys will also be awarding the award for Best New Artiste. The nominations include names like Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young. Other notable nominations are Dijon for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), Linkin Park (From Zero) for Best Rock Album, actor Teyana Taylor (Escape Room) for Best RnB Album, and JID (God Does Like Ugly) for Best Rap Album. Live Updates Feb 2, 2026 06:56 AM IST Grammy Awards 2026 winners LIVE updates: Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album Queen Latifah and Doechii presented the award for Best Rap Album at the Grammys. Kendrick Lamar took home the trophy for GNX. The nominees in the category were: Clipse (Pusha T & Malice) for Let God Sort ’Em Out, GloRilla for Glorious, JID for God Does Like Ugly, Kendrick Lamar for GNX, and Tyler, The Creator for Chromakopia. Feb 2, 2026 06:45 AM IST Grammy Awards 2026 winners LIVE updates: Sabrina Carpenter begins her Grammy performance with ‘Manchild’ Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, dressed a retro-themed sexy flight attendant, took over the Grammy stage and belted out her hit track Manchild, kicking off her performance to loud cheers from the audience. Feb 2, 2026 06:42 AM IST Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Trevor Noah takes a dig at Nicki Minaj While introducing the celebrities at the Grammys, host Trevor Noah took a dig at Nicki Minaj. He joked that the rapper was not in attendance because she was at the White House -- a reference to Minaj’s recent meeting with Donald Trump, during which she praised the US president. Feb 2, 2026 06:35 AM IST Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Rose and Bruno Mars kick off Grammys with ‘APT’ performance Rose set the stage on fire as she delivered a powerful performance of her hit track APT alongside Bruno Mars. The BLACKPINK star was seen dancing effortlessly, commanding the stage in a white crop top and matching pants. Bruno, meanwhile, sported a headband with his suit and channelled full rockstar energy during the performance. Feb 2, 2026 06:31 AM IST Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber protest against ICE Several celebrities, including Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, showed support for anti-ICE activism at the awards event by wearing “ICE OUT” pins to protest the actions of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Many other stars — such as Kehlani, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, PinkPantheress and Jason Isbell — also donned the pins as symbolic protest against ICE.

