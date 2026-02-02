Justin Bieber bares it all at Grammys 2026; Bad Bunny says ‘ICE out’ as Billie Eilish says ‘F*** ICE’: ‘No one illegal on stolen land’

Grammys 2026: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Bad Bunny called out the current US government and US Immigration departments during the award ceremony.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 11:40 AM IST
The Grammy Awards Justin Beiber and Bad Bunny(left) Justin Beiber during his live performance and (right) Bad Bunny accepting Album of the Year. (Photo: Grammys/Instagram)
The biggest night in the musical sphere, the Grammy Awards, sees many of the artists put forward their thoughts about the current socio-economic condition of the world. While taking home some of the most coveted prizes in musical history, many musicians used their time on the stage and spoke up, including people like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga. Some chose their acceptance speeches, while others used their musical performances in order to speak their mind. But for the most part, the current US president and the immigration department took many to the gut and chin, as artists targeted them and their recent actions.

Justin Bieber performs in silver shorts and socks

Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish walked the red carpet while wearing a pin on her outfit which read, “ICE OUT”. Singer Justin Bieber and wife, model Hailey Bieber, also wore similar pins on their outfits. The red carpet seemed to match the tone of the Golden Globes, where many actors and directors made the same statement, including Mark Ruffalo. Bieber also seemed to make a statement with his live performance of the song ‘Yukon’ from his album SWAG. He ditched the outfit he had on during the rest of the show and came out in silver shorts and socks, and that was it. A mesmerised crowd just sat there and experienced this intimate version of Bieber’s song.

Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny’s anti-ICE messages

Lady Gaga also delivered a message with her performance, as she wore a cage-like structure around her head. She performed the track ‘Abracadabra’ from her album Mayhem. Even though the singer had 8 nominations going into the night, she decided to put aside all the glory and display a riveting performance. She ended up winning Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem. Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny took home important awards while making their emotions about the establishment clear. When Billie took the stage with her brother, Finneas, to receive the award for Song of the Year, they had already made history by becoming the only three-time winners.

While on the stage Billie said, “No one is illegal on stolen land. It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and like we just need to keep fighting, speaking up and protesting. Our voices really matter.” She took a break, appreciated her fellow nominees and ended the speech by saying, “F*** ICE.” Bad Bunny was of the same opinion, and she said, “ICE OUT” while receiving the award for música urbana album. He said, “ICE out. We’re not savages; we’re not animals; we’re not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans.”

