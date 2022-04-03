Grammy Awards 2022: When and where to watch the ceremony live

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards or Grammys 2022 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first time the ceremony is being held in the Sin City. The awards, given out by the Recording Academy, will honour musical artistes, compositions and albums across 86 categories, which is more than last year’s 84 categories.

What Oscars are to films, Grammys are to music, in that they are the most prestigious awards globally in their field. South African comedian Trevor Noah will be the host. He hosted the last year’s ceremony too.

Need to catch up on this year’s #GRAMMYs nominees before Music’s Biggest Night? Check out The GRAMMY Channel on @siriusxm to hear songs, interviews, and more from the 2022 nominees ✨ https://t.co/t0X8E09jBl pic.twitter.com/VN82pK7HIt — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 2, 2022

Jazz and R&B musician Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods. If he wins even a single trophy, that will be his debut Grammy award. Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber follow with 8 nods each.

Just one day to go for the most awaited musical evening!😍 Watch the 64th GRAMMY Awards live at 5:30 am tomorrow, only on #SonyLIV.#GRAMMYs #GRAMMYsOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/jIIyUt7MLg — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) April 3, 2022

The event was earlier going to held on January 31 in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the event was delayed for a consecutive second time.

Wondering how and where to watch the ceremony? Here are the details.

In the United States, the network CBS has the broadcasting rights and Paramount+ has the streaming rights. And the event will be broadcast from 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT on Sunday, April 3. But neither of these are available in India. Here, the event will be shown live on SonyLIV, the streaming service of Sony Entertainment Television. The timing is 5:30 am onwards on Monday, April 4.