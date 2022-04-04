scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
Grammy Awards 2022 Live Updates: ‘Leave the Door Open’ wins Song of the Year

Grammy Awards 2022: Going in, Jon Batiste is the frontrunner with most nominations, 11 to be precise. Following him are Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber, each of whom have eight nominations

Updated: April 4, 2022 6:04:06 am
Grammy Awards 2022 Live, Grammy Awards 2022Grammy Awards 2022: Here are all the live updates about the premiere music awards. (Photo: AP)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are currently underway live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time a Grammy Awards ceremony is being held in the Sin City.

Initially, the ceremony was scheduled for January 31st but like a lot of major events, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and resulting spike in Covid-19 cases ensured the Grammys had to be delayed. Unlike other awards, Grammys are usually fairly predictable, except for this year.

Every year, the Grammys honour musical artistes, compositions and albums. They have been held every year since 1959. This year, the number of categories has been bumped to 86, which is more than last year’s 84 categories.

The Grammy Awards are given out by the Recording Academy or National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, an organisation that has been around since 1957. The Grammy trophies look like golden gramophones.

Grammys are the premiere awards for music, much like the Oscars or Academy Awards are for cinema. Going in, Jon Batiste is the frontrunner with most nominations, 11 to be precise. If the musician, singer and songwriter wins even a single trophy, it will be his debut win. Following Batiste are Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber, each of whom have eight nominations.

Follow all the Grammy Awards 2022 updates here.

06:01 (IST)04 Apr 2022
BTS gives a performance of "Butter"

Popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS is performing their song 'Butter' at the GRAMMYs.

05:56 (IST)04 Apr 2022
"Leave the Door Open" wins Song of the Year at the Grammys

Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" wins the Song of the Year award!

05:37 (IST)04 Apr 2022
Grammys are about to begin

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have almost begun. Are you ready?

South African comedian Trevor Noah returns as the host for the second consecutive time. BTS, Batiste, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., H.E.R., Bieber, Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, among others will also give performances during the ceremony.

In the United States, the network CBS has the broadcasting rights and Paramount+ has the streaming rights. And the event will be broadcast from 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT on Sunday, April 3. But neither of these are available in India.

Here, the event will be shown live on SonyLIV, the streaming service of Sony Entertainment Television. The timing is 5:30 am onwards on Monday, April 4.

