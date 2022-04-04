Grammy Awards 2022 Live Updates: ‘Leave the Door Open’ wins Song of the Year

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are currently underway live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time a Grammy Awards ceremony is being held in the Sin City.

Initially, the ceremony was scheduled for January 31st but like a lot of major events, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and resulting spike in Covid-19 cases ensured the Grammys had to be delayed. Unlike other awards, Grammys are usually fairly predictable, except for this year.

Every year, the Grammys honour musical artistes, compositions and albums. They have been held every year since 1959. This year, the number of categories has been bumped to 86, which is more than last year’s 84 categories.

The Grammy Awards are given out by the Recording Academy or National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, an organisation that has been around since 1957. The Grammy trophies look like golden gramophones.

Grammys are the premiere awards for music, much like the Oscars or Academy Awards are for cinema. Going in, Jon Batiste is the frontrunner with most nominations, 11 to be precise. If the musician, singer and songwriter wins even a single trophy, it will be his debut win. Following Batiste are Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber, each of whom have eight nominations.