Grammy Awards 2022: From BTS’ exhilarating performance of ‘Butter’ to Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal, here are 5 best moments

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards concluded Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Grammy Awards, which are given out by the Recording Academy, were dominated by Jon Batiste, who not only won his first Grammy this year, but also emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with five trophies.

Olivia Rodrigo took home three trophies, including the best new artist. Music duo Silk Sonic, consisting of singer Bruno Mars and rapper-singer Anderson Paak, clinched Grammys in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories for “Leave the Door Open”.

South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the awards second years in succession. The event was earlier going to be held on January 31 in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but was shifted due to Covid-19 related delays.

This time, the Grammys, which are considered the biggest music awards in the world, were held exactly a week after one of the most controversial Oscar ceremony in quite a while. Still, there were a few notable events that peppered the ceremony. Here are five of those:

BTS’ scintillating performance of “Butter”

The ARMY was in for a delight as one of the world’s most popular bands, the South Korean K-Pop music act BTS performed their own single “Butter”. BTS’ — made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — only second English-language single after the uber-popular “Dynamite”, “Butter” has been a humongous hit across the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turns up virtually, gives emotional speech

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appears in a video message at the Grammy Awards: Support us in any way you can. Any – but not in silence.

Unexpectedly, the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appearance during the ceremony. While it was pre-recorded, the audiences responded positively to the surprise. Zelenskyy, who has been hailed as a hero for his courageous leadership and pursuit of democratic ideals in the face of Russian invasion of the Eastern Europe country, gave an emotional, impassioned speech in English to the world, underlining the enduring power of music even in wartime. He said, “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy added.

Tribute to Ukraine by John Legend and Ukrainian artistes Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton, and Lyuba Yakimchuk

VIDEO: John Legend performs "Free" with guest Lyuba Yakimchuk, as they bring awareness to the tragedy that's happening in #Ukraine

Immediately following Zelenskyy’s message, singer John Legend took lead as he performed with multiple Ukrainian artistes bandura player Siuzanna Iglidan, singer Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. Legend performed his new single “Free”

Tony Bennett becomes second-oldest Grammy winner ever and Lady Gaga’s tribute

VIDEO: Lady Gaga performing "Do I Love You" from the #GRAMMY winning album Love For Sale in tribute to her dear friend Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett, along with his music partner Lady Gaga, won the Grammy in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. This is Bennet’s 20th Grammy but at the age of 95, he is the oldest Grammy winner in the history of the awards, second only to late Pinetop Perkins, who won in the Best Traditional Blues Album category in 2011 at the age of 97.

Olivia Rodrigo breaks her Grammy trophy

[HQ] Olivia Rodrigo breaks a grammy in the press room during the 64th Annual #GrammyAwards

Perhaps it was her excitement, but Olivia Rodrigo broke one of the three Grammys she received over the course of the evening. The Grammy trophies honour the history of music and are a replica of gramophone painted gold. At 19, Rodrigo is one of the youngest artistes to get a Grammy. She clinched Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License”, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, and Best New Artist prizes.