Grammy Awards 2021: When and where to watch the awards ceremony

The annual Grammy Awards will be held on March 14 this year. This is the 93rd edition of the prestigious ceremony. The awards honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah will host the ceremony this year.

Initially going to be held on January 31, but like a lot of major events, Grammy Awards were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic as well.

Earlier a statement by the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcasts the ceremony in the US, said the decision was reached “after thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artistes scheduled to appear.”

The biggest night in music is finally here and we are taking you straight to it!

Live stream the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, presented by the host with the most, Trevor Noah. Click here to subscribe: https://t.co/VQIC62JjNt#GRAMMYs #GRAMMYAwards #Grammy2021 #GRAMMYLive #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/C0PYztMnlE — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) March 12, 2021

The statement added, “The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”

The venue of the event is Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Beyoncé is the leading contender with nine nominations

Wondering when and where to watch the ceremony in India? We are here to help.

In India, the ceremony will be streamed live on SonyLIV, Sony’s streaming service. A tweet from the official handle read, “The biggest night in music is finally here and we are taking you straight to it! Live stream the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, presented by the host with the most, Trevor Noah.”

As per Indian Standard Time, Grammy Awards 2021 begins at 5:30 am.