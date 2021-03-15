Grammy Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Harry Styles wins his first Grammy for Watermelon Sugar

Grammys are to music what Oscars are to film. Just like Oscars purport to award excellence in film, Grammys or Grammy Awards award excellence in music. They honour musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.
The 2021 Grammy Awards were originally going to be held on January 31, 2021. But due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions, the 63rd edition of the prestigious ceremony was delayed to March 14.
Earlier a statement by the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcasts the ceremony in the US, said the decision was reached “after thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artistes scheduled to appear.”
The venue for the 63rd Grammy Awards is Los Angeles Convention Center, and the traditional venue of the awards — the Staples Center — will serve as the backdrop. Trevor Noah will be hosting the event.
The 3.5 hours ceremony will have performances from Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish. Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the event. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.
Jacob Collier, Jhene Aiko, Lizzo and Ringo Starr will be the presenters at the main ceremony.
Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine nods. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift are ranked second with six nominations.
The music industry remembers all the musical legends who passed away this past year.
Harry Styles won the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for Watermelon Sugar. The other nominees were - YUMMY by Justin Bieber, SAY SO by Doja Cat, EVERYTHING I WANTED by Billie Eilish, DON’T START NOW by Dua Lipa and CARDIGAN by Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift performed tracks from her Grammy-nominated album Folklore.
Miranda Lambert wins Best Country Album for WILDCARD. The other nominees were - LADY LIKE by Ingrid Andress, YOUR LIFE IS A RECORD by Brandy Clark, NIGHTFALL by Little Big Town and NEVER WILL by Ashley McBryde.
Bruno Mars + Anderson Paak (Silk Sonic) perform "Leave The Door Open".
Dua Lipa performs "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now" at the Grammys 2021. Dua Lipa is nominated in five categories this year at the Grammys this year.
BLACK PARADE
Beyoncé
Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
COLORS
Black Pumas
Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
ROCKSTAR
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis & Liz Robson, engineers/mixers; Susan Tabor, mastering engineer
SAY SO
Doja Cat
Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs, engineer/mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
EVERYTHING I WANTED
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
DON’T START NOW
Dua Lipa
Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
CIRCLES
Post Malone
Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
SAVAGE
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
(Photo: CBS/Recording Academy via AP)
Harry Styles performed Watermelon Sugar as the evening began.
Black Pumas, who are nominated in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year category, take the stage as they put up an applause-worthy performance.
Lizzo presented the award which was won by Megan Thee Stallion. She got emotional as she received her first Grammy.
The opening performances continue as Billie Eilish and HAIM take the stage at the Grammys 2021.
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles opens the evening with his performance on Watermelon Sugar High.
Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammy Awards 2021, opened the socially distanced ceremony where musical guests will put up performances for the home viewers and their peers. Some of the performers include BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among others.
The ceremony is being televised on SonyLIV in India.