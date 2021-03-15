Grammy Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Harry Styles wins his first Grammy for Watermelon Sugar

Grammys are to music what Oscars are to film. Just like Oscars purport to award excellence in film, Grammys or Grammy Awards award excellence in music. They honour musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

The 2021 Grammy Awards were originally going to be held on January 31, 2021. But due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions, the 63rd edition of the prestigious ceremony was delayed to March 14.

Earlier a statement by the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcasts the ceremony in the US, said the decision was reached “after thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artistes scheduled to appear.”

The venue for the 63rd Grammy Awards is Los Angeles Convention Center, and the traditional venue of the awards — the Staples Center — will serve as the backdrop. Trevor Noah will be hosting the event.

The 3.5 hours ceremony will have performances from Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish. Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the event. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Jacob Collier, Jhene Aiko, Lizzo and Ringo Starr will be the presenters at the main ceremony.

Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine nods. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift are ranked second with six nominations.