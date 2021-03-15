Grammy Awards 2021: Complete winners list

Harry Styles accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 63rd Grammy Awards are finally here. The musical ceremony is underway in Los Angeles in a unique socially distanced fashion. Fans around the world have their eyes set on the Grammys as the awards stand as the ultimate validation of the talent of their favourites. Grammy Awards 2021 are being intently followed by Beyonce’s ‘beyhive’ as the singer-musician is nominated in nine categories, the highest this season.

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, are currently live. The venue for the awards is Los Angeles Convention Center, and the traditional venue of the awards — the Staples Center — will serve as the backdrop.

Here’s the complete winners’ list:

Song of the year

“I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Best pop solo performance

“Watermelon” by Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance

“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best R&B album

“Bigger Love” by John Legend

Best traditional R&B performance

“Anything For You” by Ledisi

Best progressive R&B album

“It is what it is” by Thundercat

Best R&B song

“Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson

Best new artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best rap performance

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap song

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap album

“King’s Disease” by Nas

Bets melodic rap performance

“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak

Best traditional pop vocal album

“American Standard” by James Taylor

Best music video

“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce

Best song written for visual media

“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Jojo Rabbit

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Joker by Hildur Guonadottir

Best global music album

“Twice as Tall” by Burna Boy

Best dance recording

“10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

“Bubba” by Kaytranada

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” by Snarky Puppy

Best rock performance

“Shameika” by Fiona Apple

Best metal performance

“Bum-Rush” by Body Count

Best rock album

“The New Abnormal” by The Strokes

Best rock song

“Stay High” by Brittany Howard

Best alternative music album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple