Grammy Awards 2021: Complete winners list

March 15, 2021 8:05:29 am
The 63rd Grammy Awards are finally here. The musical ceremony is underway in Los Angeles in a unique socially distanced fashion. Fans around the world have their eyes set on the Grammys as the awards stand as the ultimate validation of the talent of their favourites. Grammy Awards 2021 are being intently followed by Beyonce’s ‘beyhive’ as the singer-musician is nominated in nine categories, the highest this season.
The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, are currently live. The venue for the awards is Los Angeles Convention Center, and the traditional venue of the awards — the Staples Center — will serve as the backdrop.
Here’s the complete winners’ list:
Song of the year
“I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Best pop solo performance
“Watermelon” by Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance
“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best R&B album
“Bigger Love” by John Legend
Best traditional R&B performance
“Anything For You” by Ledisi
Best progressive R&B album
“It is what it is” by Thundercat
Best R&B song
“Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson
Best new artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best rap performance
“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap song
“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap album
“King’s Disease” by Nas
Bets melodic rap performance
“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak
Best traditional pop vocal album
“American Standard” by James Taylor
Best music video
“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce
Best song written for visual media
“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Jojo Rabbit
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Joker by Hildur Guonadottir
Best global music album
“Twice as Tall” by Burna Boy
Best dance recording
“10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
“Bubba” by Kaytranada
Best contemporary instrumental album
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” by Snarky Puppy
Best rock performance
“Shameika” by Fiona Apple
Best metal performance
“Bum-Rush” by Body Count
Best rock album
“The New Abnormal” by The Strokes
Best rock song
“Stay High” by Brittany Howard
Best alternative music album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.