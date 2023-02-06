Grammys 2023 full winners list: Beyonce breaks the record for the most Grammy wins, BTS gets snubbed for the third time

The Grammy Awards 2023 are here. The star-studded event is taking place at Crypto.com Arena and will see Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Mary J Blige, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Bunny and many others in attendance. Bad Bunny opened the night with a terrific performance, featuring pyrotechnics, dancers in traditional dress. Many celebrities got up to dance, including Taylor Swift. Harry Styles performed his song As It Was. Sam Smith and Kim Petras delivered a powerful performance of their song Unholy. The ceremony also paid tribute to three lost icons, including Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October; Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who died in November; and Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November. Viola Davis earned the rare EGOT status, becoming the third Black woman in history to receive the honor. Moreover, the Grammys also celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop with a lineup of musicians, leading to loud applause and cheers from the audience.
Beyonce has broken the records of Grammy wins of all time with 32 awards. Apart from winning for Best Dance/ Electronic Album for Renaissance, she also won for ‘Cuff it’ for Best R & B song. On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar has had several big wins for the night. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won for Best Pop Duo Performance, beating out the likes of Coldplay-BTS’s My Universe and ABBA. Kim Petras made history as the first trans woman to win a Grammy.
Here’s complete winners list from Grammys 2023, updated live.
Record of the Year
‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
‘You and Me on the Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
‘abcdefu’ — GAYLE
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Best Pop Solo Performance
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele (WINNER)
‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny
‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA
‘Bam Bam’ — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
‘My Universe’ — Coldplay and BTS
‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone and Doja Cat
‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith and Kim Petras (WINNER)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Buble (WINNER)
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles (WINNER)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce (WINNER)
‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo
‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo and Miguel
‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
‘On My Knees’ — Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance — Beyonce (WINNER)
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rufus Du Sol
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau
Empire Central — Snarky Puppy (WINNER)
Best Metal Performance
Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost
We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth
Kill or Be Killed” — Muse
WINNER: “Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi
Blackout — Turnstile
Best Instrumental Composition
‘African Tales’ — Paquito D’Rivera
‘El Pais Invisible’ — Miguel Zenon
‘Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ — Danilo Perez
‘Refuge’ — Geoffrey Keezer (WINNER)
‘Snapshots’ — Pascal Le Beouf
Best Immersive Studio album
Aguilera — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
WINNER: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell, & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing the Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’ — Armand Hutton
‘How Deep Is Your Love’ — Matt Cusson
‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ — Danny Elfman
‘Minnesota, WI’ — Remy Le Beouf
‘Scrapple from the Apple’ — John Beasley (WINNER)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
‘Let it Happen’ — Louis Cole
‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ — Jacob Collier
‘Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying’ — Cecile McLorin Salvant
‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ — Vince Mendoza (WINNER)
‘2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’ — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens
Best Rap Performance
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
‘Vegas’ — Doja Cat
‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ — Hitkidd and Glorilla
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
‘Beautiful’ — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA
‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems (WINNER)
‘First Class’ — Jack Harlow
‘Die Hard’ — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
‘Big Energy (Live)’ — Latto
Best Rap Song
‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nina Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr. (WINNER)
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Ruben Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastian Yatra
Best Musica Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love and Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoria — Gaby Moreno
Los Anos Salvajes — Fito Paez
Motomami — Rosalia (WINNER)
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
Un Canto Por Mexico — El Musical- (WINNER)
La Reunion (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solis
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony (WINNER)
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Victor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imagenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto (Winner)
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino
Encanto — Germaine Franco (WINNER)
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou (Winner)
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
Old World — Christopher Tin
Best Song Written for Visual Media
‘Be Alive (From King Richard)’ — Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon
‘Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)’ — Taylor Swift
‘Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)’ — Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
‘Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)’ — Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito
‘Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)’ — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (WINNER)
Best Comedy Album
The Closer — Dave Chappelle (WINNER)
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
‘Virgo’s Groove’ — Beyonce
‘Over’ — Lucky Daye
‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan
‘Here With Me’ — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long (WINNER)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
‘Do 4 Love’ — Snoh Aalegra
‘Plastic Off the Sofa’ — Beyonce (WINNER)
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
‘Keeps On Fallin” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
”Round Midnight’ — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
‘Cuff It’ — Beyonce (WINNER)
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long
‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan
‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy (WINNER)
Starfruit — Moonchild
Best R&B Album
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper (WINNER)
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalia
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists (WINNER)
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ — Arctic Monkeys
‘Certainty’ — Big Thief
‘King’ — Florence + the Machine
‘Chaise Longue’ — Wet Leg (WINNER)
‘Spitting off the Edge of the World’ — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Bjork
Wet Leg — Wet Leg (WINNER)
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Rock Performance
So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adam
Old Man” — Beck
Wild Child — The Black Keys
Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile (WINNER)
Crawl! — Idles
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Holiday — Turnstile
Best Country Solo Performance
‘Heartfirst’ — Kelsea Ballerini
‘Something in the Orange’ — Zach Bryan
‘In His Arms’ — Miranda Lambert
‘Circles Around This Town’ — Maren Morris
‘Live Forever’ — Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best American Roots Performance
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
“Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito
WINNER: “Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile (WINNER)
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi (WINNER)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman