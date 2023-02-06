Grammys 2023 full winners list: Beyonce breaks the record for the most Grammy wins, BTS gets snubbed for the third time

The Grammy Awards 2023 are here. The star-studded event is taking place at Crypto.com Arena and will see Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Mary J Blige, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Bunny and many others in attendance. Bad Bunny opened the night with a terrific performance, featuring pyrotechnics, dancers in traditional dress. Many celebrities got up to dance, including Taylor Swift. Harry Styles performed his song As It Was. Sam Smith and Kim Petras delivered a powerful performance of their song Unholy. The ceremony also paid tribute to three lost icons, including Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October; Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who died in November; and Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November. Viola Davis earned the rare EGOT status, becoming the third Black woman in history to receive the honor. Moreover, the Grammys also celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop with a lineup of musicians, leading to loud applause and cheers from the audience.

Beyonce has broken the records of Grammy wins of all time with 32 awards. Apart from winning for Best Dance/ Electronic Album for Renaissance, she also won for ‘Cuff it’ for Best R & B song. On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar has had several big wins for the night. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won for Best Pop Duo Performance, beating out the likes of Coldplay-BTS’s My Universe and ABBA. Kim Petras made history as the first trans woman to win a Grammy.

Here’s complete winners list from Grammys 2023, updated live.

Record of the Year

‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA

‘Easy on Me’ — Adele

‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige

‘You and Me on the Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

‘Woman’ — Doja Cat

‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

‘abcdefu’ — GAYLE

‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift

‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce

‘Easy on Me’ — Adele

‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video



Easy on Me — Adele

Yet To Come — BTS

Woman — Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Easy on Me’ — Adele (WINNER)

‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny

‘Woman’ — Doja Cat

‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA

‘Bam Bam’ — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

‘My Universe’ — Coldplay and BTS

‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone and Doja Cat

‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith and Kim Petras (WINNER)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Buble (WINNER)

When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce (WINNER)

‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo

‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo and Miguel

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

‘On My Knees’ — Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyonce (WINNER)

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rufus Du Sol

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy (WINNER)

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost

We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth

Kill or Be Killed” — Muse

WINNER: “Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi

Best Instrumental Composition

‘African Tales’ — Paquito D’Rivera

‘El Pais Invisible’ — Miguel Zenon

‘Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ — Danilo Perez

‘Refuge’ — Geoffrey Keezer (WINNER)

‘Snapshots’ — Pascal Le Beouf

Best Immersive Studio album

Aguilera — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

WINNER: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell, & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing the Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’ — Armand Hutton

‘How Deep Is Your Love’ — Matt Cusson

‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ — Danny Elfman

‘Minnesota, WI’ — Remy Le Beouf

‘Scrapple from the Apple’ — John Beasley (WINNER)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

‘Let it Happen’ — Louis Cole

‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ — Jacob Collier

‘Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying’ — Cecile McLorin Salvant

‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ — Vince Mendoza (WINNER)

‘2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’ — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

‘Vegas’ — Doja Cat

‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ — Hitkidd and Glorilla

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘Beautiful’ — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA

‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems (WINNER)

‘First Class’ — Jack Harlow

‘Die Hard’ — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

‘Big Energy (Live)’ — Latto

Best Rap Song

‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems

‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nina Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr. (WINNER)

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Ruben Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

Viajante — Fonseca

Dharma+ — Sebastian Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love and Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoria — Gaby Moreno

Los Anos Salvajes — Fito Paez

Motomami — Rosalia (WINNER)

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

Un Canto Por Mexico — El Musical- (WINNER)

La Reunion (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solis

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony (WINNER)

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Victor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imagenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto (Winner)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino

Encanto — Germaine Franco (WINNER)

No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou (Winner)

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques

Old World — Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

‘Be Alive (From King Richard)’ — Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon

‘Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)’ — Taylor Swift

‘Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)’ — Lady Gaga and Bloodpop

‘Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)’ — Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito

‘Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)’ — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (WINNER)

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle (WINNER)

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

‘Virgo’s Groove’ — Beyonce

‘Over’ — Lucky Daye

‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan

‘Here With Me’ — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long (WINNER)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

‘Do 4 Love’ — Snoh Aalegra

‘Plastic Off the Sofa’ — Beyonce (WINNER)

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige

‘Keeps On Fallin” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

”Round Midnight’ — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

‘Cuff It’ — Beyonce (WINNER)

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige

‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long

‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan

‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Drones — Terrace Martin

Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy (WINNER)

Starfruit — Moonchild

Best R&B Album

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper (WINNER)

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalia

Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists (WINNER)

A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ — Arctic Monkeys

‘Certainty’ — Big Thief

‘King’ — Florence + the Machine

‘Chaise Longue’ — Wet Leg (WINNER)

‘Spitting off the Edge of the World’ — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Bjork

Wet Leg — Wet Leg (WINNER)

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adam

Old Man” — Beck

Wild Child — The Black Keys

Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile (WINNER)

Crawl! — Idles

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Holiday — Turnstile

Best Country Solo Performance

‘Heartfirst’ — Kelsea Ballerini

‘Something in the Orange’ — Zach Bryan

‘In His Arms’ — Miranda Lambert

‘Circles Around This Town’ — Maren Morris

‘Live Forever’ — Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs.

“Palomino — Miranda Lambert.

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde.

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris.

“A Beautiful Time” — Willie Nelson (WINNER)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

“Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito

WINNER: “Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile (WINNER)

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi (WINNER)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman