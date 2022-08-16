scorecardresearch
Gippy Grewal on why composers were asked not to release Sidhu Moosewala’s songs: ‘His parents are left with only…’

Gippy Grewal's music company Humble released many songs of Sidhu Moosewala. The two singers were about to collaborate on a song and met three days before Moosewala's death to discuss it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 1:07:41 pm
Gippy Grewal with Sidhu Moosewala in a throwback picture. (Photo: Gippy Grewal/Twitter)

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal shared a close bond with the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 this year. In a new interview, Grewal shared that he launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s music industry. He was so impressed with Moosewala’s song “So High” that he dropped a big artist’s song and launched his music company ‘Humble’ with it instead.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Grewal shared, “I launched Sidhu in Punjab. When I had to launch our music company Humble, we recorded a song with a big artist. Around that time, a close friend told me about Sidhu and said after you launch your company, please try and release his song.” Grewal listened to the song which was “So High” and was mighty impressed with it. “I found the song unbelievable, and I said it’s a song which can become a hit whenever it will be released,” he added.

Also read |Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges friends behind singer’s murder, says will soon reveal names

Later, Grewal launched his music company with “So High” which turned out to be a chartbuster bringing in profit for Humble and popularity for Sidhu Moosewala. The video of the song has over 5.6 million views on YouTube.

A week after Moosewala’s death, Grewal urged music producers not to release any unfinished or finished songs of the late singer. He said if anyone does so, legal action would be taken against the defaulters. He did so because he felt that the unreleased songs of Moosewala are the “only property” of his parents with which they can remember their son. So, he felt that the late singer’s songs should get proper treatment.

Also read |Sidhu Moosewala’s unseen photo with father leaves fans teary-eyed, Sonam Bajwa says ‘Forever in our hearts’

Explaining why he and a few others made that post after Moosewala’s death, Grewal shared, “If we didn’t do that, people would have misused them. Even after his death, a couple of his songs got released, but we don’t know how. Vahi toh ek property hai jo uski uske parents ke paas bachii hai (his only property left with his parents), so his songs should get a proper release.”

Grewal revealed that when Moosewala used to go to a music director to record a song, he would think of all the songs that could go well with the beats he heard there and record 5-6 songs just like that. Currently, the late singer’s over 40-50 songs are yet to be released, as per his father.

Gippy Grewal’s music company Humble released many songs of Moosewala. The two singers were about to collaborate on a song and met three days before Moosewala’s death to discuss it. However, they could never create the song together.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:07:41 pm

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

