Gippy Grewal says Dharma didn’t inform him before using his vocals for Nach Punjaban: ‘Don’t know what competition they had…’

Updated: August 8, 2022 12:42:48 pm
Singer Gippy Grewal explained the messy controversy surrounding his song Nach Punjaban, which featured in the film JugJugg Jeeyo. The singer revealed that he didn’t even know that his vocals had been used for the film, and found out only months later. He also revealed the constant confusion around the song and the copyright issues that Dharma Productions eventually faced.
Gippy said that he was asked to sing Nach Punjaban, so he recorded it and sent it across. “Nobody called me for three months. So I assumed that nobody liked my vocals and they didn’t use it. After seeing the poster for the film, he asked music composer Tanishk Bagchi if his vocals had been used, and Tanishk said ‘No, it was Dharma’s call’.” Gippy said that he accepted it and wished them luck. “The next day, the trailer came out and I didn’t watch it because I thought that my song hadn’t featured in it, so I wasn’t interested. My brother called then and said, ‘You sang well, you didn’t tell me?'”
Feeling rather confused, Gippy watched the trailer and realised that the song was almost the essence of the video. He added that as it must have taken so much effort to cut the song and treat the vocals, he wondered how no one told him about it. He messaged Tanishk requesting them to not use his vocals, as he didn’t feel like singing the song. “They had obviously used it, and they called me and tried to explain. Their entire promotion was based on the song, nobody said who sang it. I don’t know what competition they had.” Nach Punjaaban was used heavily in the promotions for the film as well.
He felt even more nettled later, after singer Abrar Ul Haq, who sang the original track, tweeted that he had not sold his track to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. His tweet had read ,”I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Gippy continued, “I was stuck. I realised this is Abrar’s song, and they’ve taken his rights—and I’ve grown up listening to him, and I respect him a lot. And I had not signed any agreement, and I got a nice call from Azeemji in Dharma Productions so I signed, and I explained that it’s not about the money, and to please not do this. I don’t understand these things…”
Juggjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor released in June and emerged as a fair box office success.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Gippy Grewal says Dharma didn’t inform him before using his vocals for Nach Punjaban: ‘Don’t know what competition they had…’
5G in India: 89 per cent of consumers intend to upgrade, shows Ookla survey
Park Seo-joon teases blushing Choi Woo-shik about Our Beloved Summer kissing scenes; praises his acting: ‘He has something that I don’t have…’
PM hails Naidu’s wit, one-liners as Rajya Sabha bids farewell of Vice President
Delhi Crime Season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah’s Vartika Chaturvedi is on the hunt for a diabolic serial killer
SBI shares fall over 3% after Q1 earnings
Drinking this much alcohol can make you drunk
Tamil Nadu recorded 269 mm rainfall in first six days of August, one dead: Minister
Surprise, surprise: Ronaldo still at Old Trafford, Leicester let goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel leave
Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row
Chennai traffic police announce diversions ahead of Chess Olympiad closing ceremony
Box office report: Sita Ramam, Bimbisara bring cheer to cinemas in Telugu states