Toggle Menu
German DJ Zedd banned in China for liking Twitter post by official South Park accounthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/german-dj-zedd-banned-in-china-for-liking-twitter-post-by-official-south-park-account-6067163/

German DJ Zedd banned in China for liking Twitter post by official South Park account

Animated show South Park has been targeted by China for its recent episode, Band in China, in which it made fun of the country's censorship and had a major character deliver an epithet as a response.

German DJ Zedd
German DJ Zedd has been permanently banned by China as he liked a tweet from the South Park official Twitter account. (Photo: Zedd/ Twitter)

German DJ Zedd has been permanently banned by China for liking a tweet from the South Park official Twitter account.

Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, shared the news on Twitter.

“I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet,” he posted on the microblogging site.

Animated show South Park has been targeted by China for its recent episode, Band in China, in which it made fun of the country’s censorship and had a major character deliver an epithet as a response.

China has since been pro-active in censoring South Park content on its own search engines and social media.

Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone also released a statement regarding the show’s ban, saying, “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android