https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/geri-horner-apologises-for-quitting-spice-girls-5783073/

Geri Horner apologises for quitting Spice Girls

Geri Horner left Spice Girls band saying she was suffering from exhaustion and needed a break. However, she later admitted she had become detached from the rest of the group.

Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, left the band at the peak of their fame 21 years ago. (Source: Geri Horner/Instagram)

Spice Girls singer Geri Horner has apologised to her bandmates and fans for leaving the group abruptly in 1998.

According to BBC, Horner said she “was being a brat” when she quit the band.

“I need to say something I should have said a long time ago. I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left… It is so good to be back with the girls that I love, ” she told fans and her bandmates at Wembley Stadium where the group played the last gig of their reunion tour.

Horner, aka Ginger Spice, left the band at the peak of their fame 21 years ago.

At the time, she said she was suffering from exhaustion and needed a break.

However, she later admitted she had become detached from the rest of the group.

Speaking in the documentary Giving You Everything, she previously shared: ”I felt I didn’t belong any more. They didn’t need me any more, really, and I definitely felt very redundant.”

