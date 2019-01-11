Gay rapper Kevin Fret shot dead

Puerto Rico’s gay rapper and musician Kevin Fret succumbed to his injuries after he was shot multiple times while riding a motorbike on Thursday, BBC reported. Kevin was 24.

Kevin was often described as Latin Trap’s first openly gay artist. He was quite vocal about his sexuality as well as LGBTQ rights.

Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez, confirmed the unfortunate news and said that people must unite in these difficult times.

“There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go,” Eduardo said in a statement.

“We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico,” the statement further read.

Kevin had his own loyal fan base and one of his more popular videos, “Soy Asi,” has over half a million views on YouTube.