Galat: Rubina Dilaik plays a betrayed wife, Paras Chhabra aces villain avatar. Watch

Post a peppy music video debut with husband Abhinav Shukla, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is back with her next one. Sung by Asees Kaur, “Galat”, also starring Paras Chhabra, dropped on Tuesday, and is already becoming a fan favourite.

The Punjabi music video portrays the story of a newly wed couple, and how the husband (Paras) tries to dupe his rich wife (Rubina) to gain her property. As she realises her husband’s real intention, the bride is left heartbroken, but decides to fight for herself. The story further unfolds the tale of love and betrayal that ends on a tragic note.

Watch Rubina Dilaik-Paras Chhabra’s Galat here:

Produced by Vyrl Originals, “Galat” has been penned by Raj Fatehpur and composed by Vicky. The song has the right melancholy feel to it, and would instantly connect with broken hearts. While the Asees Kaur song is in Punjabi, its simple lyrics would cater universally to music lovers. Coming to the performances, both Rubina and Paras have aced their characters. While one would sympathise with Rubina’s situation, Paras’ evil act would definitely make you loathe him.

Sharing the video on her social media page, Rubina asked fans to send her feedback. She wrote, ” #GALAT is finally yours now! Watch it on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel and give it all your love. Comments mein batao aapko kaisa laga ❤️.”

Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli was quick to reply as she wrote ‘awesome’. Fans too seemed quite impressed with the music video, and lauded the actors’ performance. A fan Kat wrote, “The way you did justice to the character 😍😍😍loved it🔥,” while another user wrote, “Story, acting skills, song, singing, everything is superb.” While most praised Rubina and Paras’ chemistry, they also could not have enough of his negative avatar.

While Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14, Paras Chhabra was the finalist the previous year. Having impressed the makers and masses alike with his game strategies, he was brought in as Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s connection this season. Staying true to everyone’s expectations, Paras ditched his own teammates to support Rubina. He had even mentioned he believed that the Shakti actor would eventually take home the trophy. And well, she did!

The actor recently made her comeback in Shakti. Talking about getting back on the Colors show, Rubina in statement said, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.”