French singer Patrick Bruel in police custody over alleged rape and sexual assault

French singer and actor Patrick Bruel is in police custody over allegations by at least 13 women of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault, the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre said on Tuesday.

Bruel, 67, who has been in police custody since Monday, denies the allegations.

The singer became a major star across the French-speaking world in the 1980s and 1990s with a string of hit songs that became part of French popular culture. He has also appeared in more than 40 film and television productions.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the investigation began after three women accused Patrick Bruel of sexual assault and attempted rape allegedly committed in 1997, 2000 and 2001.