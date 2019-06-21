Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s unheard song released

Toggle Menu
A previously unheard and unreleased song by Freddie Mercury was released by Universal Music. The record label announced that the track, “Time Waits for No One,” was originally recorded in 1986 for the concept album of the musical “Time” with musician Dave Clark.

Freddie Mercury was the subject of the successful film, Bohemian Rhapsody, which won actor Rami Malek an Academy Award. (AP Photo/Marco Arndt, File)

Universal Music unveiled a previously unheard and unreleased song by the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The record label announced the track, “Time Waits for No One,” on Thursday. It was originally recorded in 1986 for the concept album of the musical “Time” with musician Dave Clark.

A video to accompany the song was also released and includes unseen performance footage of Mercury. It was recorded in April 1986 at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Mercury died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991 at 45. He was the subject of the uber-successful film Bohemian Rhapsody, which won actor Rami Malek an Academy Award.

The film also won Oscars for best sound editing, best sound mixing and best film editing.

