Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dies at 64

Jack Sherman joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983 and stayed until 1985. (Photo: @ChiliPeppers/Twitter)

Guitarist Jack Sherman, best known for his association with American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 64. The cause of death is not yet known.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the band read, “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.”

A follow-up tweet read, “He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

Jack Sherman joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983, and was the second guitarist to have joined the rock group. He replaced Hillel Slovak. Sherman left the band after Slovak returned.

Sherman performed on the band’s debut album titled The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and also contributed to the second album, Freaky Styley.

