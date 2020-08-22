scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Top news

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dies at 64

Jack Sherman performed on Red Hot Chili Peppers' debut album titled The Red Hot Chili Peppers. The cause of his death is not yet known.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2020 5:05:57 pm
Jack Sherman, Jack Sherman , Jack Sherman diesJack Sherman joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983 and stayed until 1985. (Photo: @ChiliPeppers/Twitter)

Guitarist Jack Sherman, best known for his association with American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 64. The cause of death is not yet known.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the band read, “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.”

A follow-up tweet read, “He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

Jack Sherman joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983, and was the second guitarist to have joined the rock group. He replaced Hillel Slovak. Sherman left the band after Slovak returned.

Sherman performed on the band’s debut album titled The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and also contributed to the second album, Freaky Styley.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

saumya tandon, bhabiji ghar par hain
Saumya Tandon receives a warm farewell from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 22: Latest News

Advertisement