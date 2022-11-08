scorecardresearch
Former EXO member Luhan is not married, girlfriend’s father shuts down claims of $18 mn proposal: ‘If they are to marry…’

There were rumours that Luhan’s proposal was worth nearly 19.5 billion won (approximately $18,839,300) and that owing to the pandemic, the couple had decided to postpone their wedding to next year.

ExoLuhan with his girlfriend

Former EXO member Luhan’s girlfriend’s father denied all the speculation surrounding the singer’s marriage. Recently, Luhan and his girlfriend Guan Xiao Tong were said to have registered their marriage and were living together in Beijing. According to several Chinese outlets,  Luhan’s proposal was worth nearly 19.5 billion won (approximately $18,839,300) and that owing to the pandemic, the couple had decided to postpone their wedding to next year.

Guan Xiao Tong’s father, actor Guan Shaozeng shut down the rumours. As quoted by Soompi, he told the Chinese media outlets, “This is fake news that does not make sense.” He continued, “If they are to marry, we will reveal to everyone,” adding that their family would be happy to share the good news if it were true. He also dismissed the speculation about the proposal costs, saying that he would not ask for such an extravagant amount for his daughter’s marriage.

Also Read |EXO’s agency shuts down speculation that Chanyeol threatened influencer: ‘We will take strong legal action…’

In 2017, Luhan announced on Weibo that he was in a relationship with Chinese actress Guan Xiao Tong. The couple had fallen in love while shooting for their sports drama Sweet Combat, and have been in a relationship for over 5 years.

Luhan had been a member of EXO before he left the group in 2014 and pursued his own solo career. In 2015, he released his album Reloaded and has starred in several box office successes, including 20 Once Again, The Witness, Time Raiders and the television series Fighter of the Destiny. Owing to his strong fan-base, he has often been dubbed as the ‘Chinese counterpart’ of Justin Bieber and has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 charts several times.

