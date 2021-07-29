Former AOA member Mina hospitalised after reported suicide attempt

Former AOA band member Mina allegedly attempted to take her own life during the early hours of July 29. According to Korean news outlets, after being unable to contact the singer, an acquaintance found her unconscious at her apartment and called the authorities, taking her to hospital. Mina is receiving emergency treatment for excessive bleeding and is recovering in the hospital.

Hours prior to the attempt, Mina, who had taken a break from social media, had shared an Instagram post where she apologised for not being able to stay offline for long and that she was taking a decision to return to social media. She also apologised to her fans for worrying them. Mina wrote, “I’m really sorry for showing actions of not taking responsibility for my words…I kept saying that I would get off Instagram and take time to self-reflect… I had to give you discomfort again. I contemplated a lot. But there were so many incidents such as the incident with Yoo and Shin Jimin to keep my mouth shut.”

In another post, Mina shared screenshots of conversations she had with people, who she says are not linked to her recent spate of controversies. She mentioned that these people have continued to spread lies about her. She also posted a series of vitriolic messages that were addressed to her, and refuted the claims and explained the situation with band member Jimin yet again. For the unversed, Mina was accused of bullying Jimin, though she maintains her innocence

Earlier this month, Mina faced heavy backlash from her fans, owing to the cheating controversy with her ex-boyfriend Yoo, who was dating someone else before he began dating Mina. Mina addressed the issue and said that she had ‘been a sly fox’, and apologised for her actions.