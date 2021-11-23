For Neha Kakkar, Paris is ‘City of Love’ only in Rohanpreet Singh’s company. See photos

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are currently spending quality time in Paris. While Neha is enjoying being in Paris, she says without the company of Rohanpreet, her trip to the ‘City of Love’ would have been incomplete. “City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love!” she wrote along with photos. In response to Neha’s post, Rohanpreet wrote, “I Love you the most My Love!”

The photos show Neha and Rohanpreet sharing a kiss in front of Eiffel Tower. Sharing the same set of photos on his Instagram account, Rohanpreet wrote, “I love you more than people love Eiffel Tower! @nehakakkar”.

As soon as Neha Kakkar shared the pictures on her Instagram account, her family members, friends and fans posted adorable comments. “Made for each other,” wrote a fan, while another fan mentioned, “Treat to my eyes!!! You deserve all the happiness loveee”.

Earlier this month, Neha Kakkar took to her social media platforms to announce the first episode of her YouTube series, Life Of Kakkars.

The first episode of Life Of Kakkars titled ‘Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?’ addressed the rumour of Neha being pregnant. Each family member opened up about how they reacted to these rumours on social media. In the episode, Neha revealed that the rumours started as she gained weight after the wedding.

The singer also spoke about why she decided to step down from Indian Idol earlier this year. “I took a break from Indian Idol for many reasons. I wanted to take a break for some time as I thought I have been doing TV for four years regularly,” she said. Her sister Sonu Kakkar added, “People thought she took a break because she was pregnant, but she wanted to enjoy her married life, that’s when i judged the show for a while”.

Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are creative directors of Life Of Kakkars, which features the entire Kakkar family along with Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh.