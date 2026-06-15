Rock icons Foo Fighters to make their India debut

In an era where rock’s cultural dominance has waned, legendary American rock band Foo Fighters, one of the last of the great arena rock bands that has stood for 30 years, is all set to make what is likely to be a historic India debut in January 2027.

The 15-time Grammy winners and Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, will arrive in India to promote its latest album, Your Favorite Toy, and will debut with a two-city tour, performing live in Bengaluru on January 29, followed by Mumbai on January 31 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The tickets go live tomorrow on June 16 at 12 noon.

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