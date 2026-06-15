Rock icons Foo Fighters to make their India debut

In an era where rock’s cultural dominance has waned, legendary American rock band Foo Fighters, one of the last of the great arena rock bands that has stood for 30 years, is all set to make what is likely to be a historic India debut in January 2027.
The 15-time Grammy winners and Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, will arrive in India to promote its latest album, Your Favorite Toy, and will debut with a two-city tour, performing live in Bengaluru on January 29, followed by Mumbai on January 31 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The tickets go live tomorrow on June 16 at 12 noon.
Founded in the aftermath of Nirvana’s collapse due to lead vocalist Kurt Cobain’s tragic death in 1994, Foo Fighters came into being when drummer Dave Grohl, who had spent four years with Nirvana decided to work on some solo material in a Seattle studio. He played almost every instrument himself, finishing a demo tape in six days. He called it Foo Fighters. After the album found some interest from a label, Grohl roped in the others for a live show. As of today the band includes bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and drummer Ilan Rubin. Their songs from the albums that followed had ‘Everlong’, ‘The Pretender’, ‘Best of you’ and ‘Monkey Wrench’, among others, and became fixtures in most rock playlists for years to come.
The band’s frontman Grohl said in a statement, “After 31 years as a band, we can’t wait to finally play for our fans in India. It’s taken a few years but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights.”
The 15-time Grammy winners and Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, will arrive in India to promote its latest album, Your Favorite Toy. (Credit: Elizabeth Miranda)
“Foo Fighters have stood at the forefront of modern rock, inspiring generations of fans around the world for nearly three decades. Their music, energy and enduring legacy have inspired fans and musicians globally and their long-awaited India debut marks a pivotal moment for rock enthusiasts as well as the broader live entertainment ecosystem… We are thrilled to finally bring Foo Fighters to India and can’t wait for fans to witness one of the greatest live acts of all time on Indian soil,” said Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow.
Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic currently serving as a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is best known for her nuanced writing on Indian culture, with a specific focus on classical music, cinema, and the arts.
Expertise & Focus Areas Khurana specializes in the intersection of culture and society. Her beat involves deep-dive reporting on:
Indian Classical Music: She is regarded as a definitive voice in documenting the lineages (Gharanas) and evolution of Hindustani classical music.
Cinema & Theatre: Her critiques extend beyond reviews to analyze the socio-political narratives within Indian cinema and theater.
Cultural Heritage: She frequently profiles legendary artists and unearths stories about India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
Professional Experience At The Indian Express, Khurana is responsible for curating and writing features for the Arts and Culture pages. Her work is characterized by long-form journalism that offers intimate portraits of artists and rigorous analysis of cultural trends. She has been instrumental in bringing the stories of both stalwarts and upcoming artistes to the forefront of mainstream media.
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