Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Florence + the Machine replace Foo Fighters at Glastonbury

Florence + the Machine have replaced Foo Fighters as Glastonbury headliner after the latter pulled out of the scheduled performance.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: June 18, 2015 1:42:47 pm
Dave Geohl, Foo Fighter, Florence, Foo Fighter Glastonbury, Foo Fighter Ship to wreck, Foo Fighter Florence, Foo Fighter Albums, Florence the machine, Glastonbury Festival, Galstonbury British Festival, Entertainment News Florence + the Machine have replaced Foo Fighters as Glastonbury headliner after the latter pulled out of the scheduled performance.(Source: Reuters)
Related News

Florence + the Machine have replaced Foo Fighters as Glastonbury headliner after the latter pulled out of the scheduled performance.

Foo Fighters were forced to pull out of their scheduled performance after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg falling from a stage in Sweden last week, but the “Ship to Wreck” hitmakers have now stepped in to take the prestigious slot, reported Ace Showbiz.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said: “Once we heard the sad news that Foo Fighters had been forced to pull out, there was only one person we wanted to call and that was Florence.

“Every time she has played here she’s done something spectacular and we always knew she would headline the Pyramid one day. I’m delighted she’s agreed to step up to it – she’s going to smash it!”

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

The replacement act – who were scheduled to perform in the slot before the “My Hero” rockers – will perform tracks from their first two LPs, as well as new album “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” which was released earlier this month.

The group, fronted by Florence Welch – who fractured her foot earlier this year by leaping off a stage – previously said it would be ‘wonderful’ to headline the iconic British festival, but admitted the prospect would be worrying.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now