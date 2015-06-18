Florence + the Machine replace Foo Fighters at Glastonbury

Florence + the Machine have replaced Foo Fighters as Glastonbury headliner after the latter pulled out of the scheduled performance.(Source: Reuters)

Foo Fighters were forced to pull out of their scheduled performance after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg falling from a stage in Sweden last week, but the “Ship to Wreck” hitmakers have now stepped in to take the prestigious slot, reported Ace Showbiz.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said: “Once we heard the sad news that Foo Fighters had been forced to pull out, there was only one person we wanted to call and that was Florence.

“Every time she has played here she’s done something spectacular and we always knew she would headline the Pyramid one day. I’m delighted she’s agreed to step up to it – she’s going to smash it!”

The replacement act – who were scheduled to perform in the slot before the “My Hero” rockers – will perform tracks from their first two LPs, as well as new album “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” which was released earlier this month.

The group, fronted by Florence Welch – who fractured her foot earlier this year by leaping off a stage – previously said it would be ‘wonderful’ to headline the iconic British festival, but admitted the prospect would be worrying.

