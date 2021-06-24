Filhaal 2 Mohabbat first look poster: Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon promise to ‘touch your soul’

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced “Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat”, a follow-up to his hit music video “Filhaal”. Akshay took to Instagram and shared the news with a first look poster of the song where he is reuniting with Nupur Sanon.

Sharing the first look poster, Akshay also revealed that the team will release the song’s teaser by the end of June. The caption read, “And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat will touch your soul. Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!”

Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of Kriti Sanon, made her screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar in “Filhaal”, which released in 2019. Sharing the same poster on her Instagram handle, Nupur wrote, “Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse Mohabbat karne ke liye !! And the pain continues…”

Speaking about “Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat”, Nupur said in a statement, “Filhaal has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life.”