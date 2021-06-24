scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat first look poster: Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon promise to ‘touch your soul’

Akshay Kumar starrer "Filhaal" released in November 2019. The single marked the screen debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 4:12:48 pm
akshay kumar nupur sanon filhaal part 2The teaser of 'Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat' will release on June 30. (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar)

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced “Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat”, a follow-up to his hit music video “Filhaal”. Akshay took to Instagram and shared the news with a first look poster of the song where he is reuniting with Nupur Sanon.

Sharing the first look poster, Akshay also revealed that the team will release the song’s teaser by the end of June. The caption read, “And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat will touch your soul. Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of Kriti Sanon, made her screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar in “Filhaal”, which released in 2019. Sharing the same poster on her Instagram handle, Nupur wrote, “Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse Mohabbat karne ke liye !! And the pain continues…”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

Also read |Akshay Kumar quashes casting rumours for Filhall 2

Speaking about “Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat”, Nupur said in a statement, “Filhaal has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Neetu Kapoor is charismatic as ever on Super Dancer 4

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement