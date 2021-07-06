Filhaal 2 song: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, Ammy Virk love triangle ends in heartbreak

Akshay Kumar-starrer song, Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat is out. The video of the song stars Akshay along Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk. It has been sung by B Praak. The song marks Akshay and Nupur’s second video together and their second collaboration with B Praak.

Directed by Arvindr Khaira, Mohabbat song seems like a prequel to Filhall, which released in 2019. The video narrates the love story of Akshay and Nupur, which doesn’t have a happy ending. Like the first song, the second track is also about unrequited love and the suffering that comes along with it. While Ammy is there for a limited amount of time, he leaves an impression. Unlike the previous video, Akshay’s avatar in this song is different and stylish.

The song has been written by Jaani, who has previously collaborated with B Praak for “Qismat,” “Maan Bhariya,” “Pachtaoge” and others.

“Filhaal 2” marks Akshay’s second independent music video after “Filhall” and it marks second screen outing for Nupur, who is actor Kriti Sanon’s younger sister.

The video description of “Filhaal 2- Mohabbat” reads, “The pain of a selfless yet incomplete love story continues with ‘Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat’, a romantic ballad that reinstates the fact, true love never dies and if it does, it was never meant to be.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Atrangi Re and many others. Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan mark Akshay’s first collaboration with Aanand L Rai. While in Atrangi Re, Akshay will be sharing the screen space with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for the first time, in Raksha Bandhan, the actor will star yet again with Bhumi Pednekar. The two have previously shared the screen space in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.