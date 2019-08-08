Fear Inoculum: 13 years on and Tool still sound like themselves

Progressive rock band Tool released the title track of their upcoming album Fear Inoculum on Wednesday. This is their first release since 2006’s 10,000 Days.

The new song features elements Tool fans will be familiar with like psychedelic guitars, tabla, complex drum patterns, filtered vocals and strange lyrics. At over 10 minutes long, the song bears every hallmark of a classic Tool song. It is not anything incredibly unique or experimental, and this is perhaps a good thing.

Three weeks before release, it would be odd if fans heard a Tool song which they had no way of relating to. The band’s return hinges on fans’ fondness and nostalgia, and a song that is unmistakably Tool perhaps fills in the void left by their more-than-a-decade long absence.

The band’s 13-year hiatus resulted, in part, from a long-drawn legal battle with an insurance company. Rumours of album release dates ran rampant during this time, with fans left disappointed at every turn. The wait is finally over though, as Fear Inoculum is set to release on August 30.