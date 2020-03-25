Farida Khanum sings ‘Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo’ on Instagram live, offers moments of respite to netizens

Rekha Bhardwaj asked veteran singer Farida Khanum if she could begin the music session by singing “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo”. Rekha Bhardwaj asked veteran singer Farida Khanum if she could begin the music session by singing “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo”.

Surrounded by fear and restlessness, courtesy the coronavirus scare, many online users found moments of solace as Pakistani ghazal legend Farida Khanum surprised them with a rendition of her classic, “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo” during an Instagram live session with musicians Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Rekha Bhardwaj announced on her Twitter page on Tuesday evening that she would go live on Instagram with Khannum and musician Ali Sethi. She wrote, “Going live in 5 mts at 7.30 p.m on Instagram with @alisethimusic and #FaridaKhanumji @VishalBhardwaj might join us too…”

Khanum, who lives in Lahore, Pakistan, expressed her excitement about doing the live together with Rekha and Ali. “I never thought we could be so close to each other like this. I feel like I am sitting with both of you right there,” she said. Minutes later, Vishal Bhardwaj joined them.

Rekha Bhardwaj then asked the veteran singer if she could begin the music session by singing “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo”, written by poet Fayyaz Hashmi and composed by Sohail Rana.

As Khanum began singing the love ballad, Rekha put her arm around Vishal, and the couple watched her performance with a broad smile. “How fortunate are we that we are on this live with you right now,” Vishal Bhardwaj said.

The trio spoke about writer-lyricist Gulzar, as Rekha shared how the celebrated writer still has audio cassettes of Khanum’s songs. To which, she replied, “Gulzar ji is such a lovely man. He is such a stalwart but whenever he meets people like us, it feels he loves us so much, that there should never be any distance. One can never forget his words, his beautiful craft.”

Before signing off, Khanum said she wanted that such sessions should happen more. “I don’t feel like saying goodbye, but we shall meet again,” she said.

