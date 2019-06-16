Fame an otherworldly feeling that nothing could prepare you for: Madonna

Pop diva Madonna says it is impossible to learn how to deal with fame.

The 60-year-old singer, who released her debut album in 1983, emerged as one of the world’s best-selling singers in the 1980s and 90s.

In an interview with Guardian, Madonna said the scale of her first concert made her aware of the success she had achieved and it took a her while to get used to it.

“It took my breath away. I can’t begin to tell you. I remember the first concert I did on the Virgin tour, in Seattle, when everything became big and I had no way of being prepared for it.

“It literally sucked the life out of me, sucked the air out of my lungs when I walked on stage. I sort of had an out-of-body experience. Not a bad feeling, not an out-of-control feeling, but an otherworldly feeling that nothing could prepare you for. I mean, eventually you get used to it,” Madonna said.