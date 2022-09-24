scorecardresearch
Falguni Pathak says she can’t sue Neha Kakkar for remixing her song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’, thanks fans for support

Falguni Pathak said that she wasn't consulted by anybody before Neha Kakkar's reimagining of the song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' was released.

Singer Falguni Pathak commented on Neha Kakkar’s new song ‘O Sajna’, which is a reimagining of Falguni’s 1999 song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. Fans have been lashing out at Neha for the recreation, which hasn’t been appreciated by admirers of the original. In the days after ‘O Sajna’ was released, Falguni amplified posts criticising Neha, and calling for her to be sued.

In a new interview, Falguni said that she cannot sue Neha because she doesn’t control the original song’s rights, nor was she consulted by T-Series or anybody else before the recreation was released. She told Pinkvilla, “I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings.” Asked if she is contemplating taking the legal route, she said, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.”

In the days following the new song’s release, Falguni had reposted supportive comments by several fans. One person asked Neha to use her ‘brain and art to produce original content’ instead of ‘trying to earn money out of a product that’s already available in the market’. Another comment reposted by Falguni read, “Band karo ye paap. Please someone ban these autotune singers and their remakes lol.” A third fan asked Falguni to ‘sue’ Neha. “Like WTF Neha Kakkar, thank you for s**ting again on one of my fave classics,” they added.

Defending herself against the criticism, Neha had written on Instagram, “And for those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!” In another post, she wrote, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy.”

The original song was released in 1999, and featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat.

