Amid controversy with Neha Kakkar, Falguni Pathak says she’s fine with her songs being recreated: ‘They should do it well’

Amid the “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” remix controversy, Falguni Pathak spoke about her songs being recreated by new artistes. Without mentioning Neha Kakkar, the Garba Queen said that while she has no issues if someone remixes her songs, she wishes they do it well.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Falguni feigned ignorance about Neha recreating her song. She also mentioned that she will watch the song post the interview.

“Adapt karo lekin acche se karo. Remix ban rahe hai but acche se karo. Faltu kyu bana rahe ho (Adapt if you want but do it well. There are so many remixes been done but do it well. Why to spoil it?)” she said.

Watch | Falguni Pathak shares stage with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 13 days after wishing to sue her for remix row

Falguni Pathak added that her song ” Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” is still fresh in people’s mind. “Even when I perform the song now, people give us the same love that they had on the first day. I feel people can add rhythm and give the song a modern touch but they should do it well. Don’t touch the simplicity and beauty of the song.”

Neha Kakkar’s song did not find many takers and netizens wanted Falguni Pathak to sue her for ‘destroying’ the song. In an interview, Falguni said that she can’t sue Neha because she doesn’t control the original song’s rights, nor was she consulted by T-Series or anybody else before the recreation was released. She told Pinkvilla, “I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings.” Asked if she is contemplating taking the legal route, she said, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.”