EXO’s Suho pens emotional post for fans after military discharge: ‘Let’s not be apart, ever again’

EXO’s Suho has returned from mandatory military service, and the fans are in a celebratory mood. On February 14, Suho shared an emotional handwritten letter to his fans after being discharged from the military. In his letter, Suho mentioned how much he had missed his fans during his military service—and revealed that he was preparing a special gift to thank them.

He wrote, “Hello, everyone. This is EXO’s leader Suho, Kim Junmyeon. As of today, February 14, 2022, I have finally been discharged! First, I want to say before anything else that I missed EXO-L the most. While I spent some time away from all of you during my service, thanks to you, it was a meaningful time that allowed me to think even more of EXO-L. For one year and nine months, I missed all of you and the EXO members so much that I even once dreamed that we held a concert… hehe. ”

He added that he wanted to ‘jump forward in time’ and meet his fans as quickly as possible. “But like I once said, ‘If even the waiting is joyful, then it’s love’. I also think that maybe because we had this time, the waiting may have made our feelings grow even deeper. Still, from now on, let’s not be apart ever again! If I could hug you, I would hug you tight and not let you go. Starting from this moment right now, I’m preparing a gift for our EXO-L. I hope that it will be a gift that makes you feel it was worth it to wait for me. Since we haven’t been able to see each other for a long time, let’s promise to see each other even more often from now on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUHO (@kimjuncotton)

Suho enlisted on May 14 2020, and had made the announcement to his fans through a post on EXO’s fancafe. He is the third member to be discharged from the military. Band’s members Xiumin and D.O returned in December 2020 and January 2021 respectively. On the other hand, Chen, Chanyeol and Baekhyun are still in service.