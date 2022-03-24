EXO’s Sehun confirmed as lead in high school drama, fans celebrate his comeback

Much to the excitement of EXOLs, EXO’s Sehun has been confirmed to play the leading role in a high school drama. The TVN drama is titled Love, Hara High School. After the report by Sports Chosun, SM Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement and said, “It is true that Sehun will be starring as the main character Go Yoo in TVING’s new original drama ‘Love, Hara High School’.”

Love, Hara High School focusses on the strong friendships and romances of 18-year-old youths. The drama revolves around the subject of cellular memory, which hypothesizes that memory is transferred to organ transplant recipients. Sehun play the role of Go Yoo, an 18-year-old student in his second year of Hara High School, who is also a basketball prodigy. However, things unravel after he donates his kidney to his close friend Joon Hee, and he comes into the conflict with his first love So Yeon. Fans are extremely excited and have tweeted, ‘The return of actor Sehun!” Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see him as a college student.” A third tweeted, “Actor Sehun is back!”

Sehun has been seen in EXO Next Door in 2015, as well as Dokgo Rewind in 2018. He made his big screen debut with The Pirates: Goblin Flag. Recently, he starred in Now We Are Breaking Up, and fans have been waiting for his news of next projects.

Love, Hara High School has been penned by Kang Bo Ra, and will begin filming in April.