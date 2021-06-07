EXO’s Don’t Fight the Feeling: Band turns up the heat with this peppy dance number, watch video

The eagerly-anticipated single “Don’t Fight the Feeling” from South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO is out, and it is an upbeat dance number which talks about self-love and romantic feelings of a hesitant lover.

The video is glamorous, and so are the boys featuring in it. But the track seems to have just been built for basic enjoyment and doesn’t seem to have a soul, which is just as well, because not everything needs to be deep. If you are looking for a light, peppy dance number, “Don’t Fight the Feeling” should be your fix for the day.

The song was uploaded on Monday, and it already has nearly 4.5 million views. The video has been upvoted over a million times, which should give you an indication of the music group’s popularity.

For the uninitiated, EXO is a nine-member South Korean-Chinese boy band that is originally based in Seoul. It’s memebers are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

EXO was formed a decade ago, and they released their first album in 2012. They have been frequently called one of the biggest Korean music bands in the world, in terms of their popularity, giving tough competition to another world-famous K-Pop group, BTS.