EXO’s agency shuts down speculation that Chanyeol threatened influencer: ‘We will take strong legal action…’

EXO’s Chanyeol’s agency SM Entertainment shut down rumours that he had behaved rudely with an influencer. On April 26, Channel S’s “Real Granny” showed a female biker and YouTuber who revealed that she was threatened by a famous idol as she was driving. She shared, “One time, I was driving a small scooter on the way to work, and a foreign car was intentionally driving in a threatening manner. I sensed danger, so I avoided the car, [but the driver] suddenly made a rude gesture with his finger.”

She continued, “I chased after the driver, and I approached the foreign car that was on standby at a traffic light to knock on the window and ask, ‘Why did you curse at me?’ When I did that, the driver pushed down his hood and only continued to curse at me with his finger. However, I realized he was a very famous idol.”

Rumours began to spread like wildfire that the idol was Chanyeol. However, according to Soompi, a source from the agency said in a statement, “The figure within the relevant video is not Chanyeol.” They continued, “The vehicle is completely different from the car owned by Chanyeol. We will take strong legal action against the spread of false information.” Chanyeol enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier in March 2021.

Meanwhile, EXO’s Suho was discharged from the military this year and penned an emotional note to his fans. He wrote, “First, I want to say before anything else that I missed EXO-L the most. While I spent some time away from all of you during my service, thanks to you, it was a meaningful time that allowed me to think even more of EXO-L. For one year and nine months, I missed all of you and the EXO members so much that I even once dreamed that we held a concert… hehe. ”

He added that he wanted to ‘jump forward in time’ and meet his fans as quickly as possible. “But like I once said, ‘If even the waiting is joyful, then it’s love’. I also think that maybe because we had this time, the waiting may have made our feelings grow even deeper.”

On the other hand, band member Sehun has been confirmed to lead a high school drama.