EXO: Influencer clears the air about Chanyeol and apologises for ‘twisted rumours’ causing him harm

After speculation about EXO’s Chanyeol abusing an influencer surfaced online, the influencer in question took to Instagram and cleared the air. In a post, she apologised for the confusion and said that she would never reveal the name of the K-Pop idol.

Jang Si Nae wrote, “I think many people were confused, so I want to first apologize. I am posting this explanation to resolve the misunderstanding slightly. First, I have never mentioned [the idol’s] real name, and even if the culprit is found out, I have no intentions of revealing [the name] in the future.

She added, “On YouTube, I made the video based on what I saw and felt from my perspective of who the figure within the video could be. However, the speculative comments posted after watching the video and the story I mentioned on broadcast of being threatened while driving started to become the topic for provocative articles, and the twisted rumor was taken to be the truth, which I think is regrettable. I also was a victim of the vehicle being driven dangerously, but I want to use this space to apologize to the person who suffered damage through speculative comments. I do not want to cause harm to another [person] from baseless speculations again, so I will delete the video and all related posts from my feed.

She signed off with, “Once again, I want to apologize to the people who experienced discomfort through the misunderstanding, and I will work harder to communicate more sincerely in the future.

The influencer had earlier featured on a variety show, where she opened up about an unpleasant experience with a K-Pop idol. She had said, “One time, I was driving a small scooter on the way to work, and a foreign car was intentionally driving in a threatening manner. I sensed danger, so I avoided the car, [but the driver] suddenly made a rude gesture with his finger.”

She continued, “I chased after the driver, and I approached the foreign car that had stopped at a traffic light. I knocked at the window and asked, ‘Why did you curse at me?’ When I did that, the driver continue to give me the finger. However, I realized he was a very famous idol.”

Earlier, SM Entertainment had released a statement saying, “The figure within the relevant video is not Chanyeol.” They continued, “The vehicle is completely different from the car owned by Chanyeol. We will take strong legal action against the spread of false information.”