scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

EXO: Influencer clears the air about Chanyeol and apologises for ‘twisted rumours’ causing him harm

After rumours about EXO's Chanyeol abusing an influencer surfaced online, the girl in question took to Instagram and cleared the air.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 1:09:32 pm
EXOEXO's Chanyeol was accused of being abusive to an influencer (Photo: Instagram/ Chanyeol)

After speculation about EXO’s Chanyeol abusing an influencer surfaced online, the influencer in question took to Instagram and cleared the air. In a post, she apologised for the confusion and said that she would never reveal the name of the K-Pop idol.

Jang Si Nae wrote, “I think many people were confused, so I want to first apologize. I am posting this explanation to resolve the misunderstanding slightly. First, I have never mentioned [the idol’s] real name, and even if the culprit is found out, I have no intentions of revealing [the name] in the future.

Also Read |EXO’s Don’t Fight the Feeling: Band turns up the heat with this peppy dance number, watch video

She added, “On YouTube, I made the video based on what I saw and felt from my perspective of who the figure within the video could be. However, the speculative comments posted after watching the video and the story I mentioned on broadcast of being threatened while driving started to become the topic for provocative articles, and the twisted rumor was taken to be the truth, which I think is  regrettable. I also was a victim of the vehicle being driven dangerously, but I want to use this space to apologize to the person who suffered damage through speculative comments. I do not want to cause harm to another [person] from baseless speculations again, so I will delete the video and all related posts from my feed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She signed off with, “Once again, I want to apologize to the people who experienced discomfort through the misunderstanding, and I will work harder to communicate more sincerely in the future.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...Premium
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...
Explained: For state governments, why c...Premium
Explained: For state governments, why c...
Explained: State of (un)employment in I...Premium
Explained: State of (un)employment in I...
More Premium Stories

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rider_후카 (@c___ne)

The influencer had earlier featured on a variety show, where she opened up about an unpleasant experience with a K-Pop idol. She had said, “One time, I was driving a small scooter on the way to work, and a foreign car was intentionally driving in a threatening manner. I sensed danger, so I avoided the car, [but the driver] suddenly made a rude gesture with his finger.”

She continued, “I chased after the driver, and I approached the foreign car that had stopped at a traffic light. I knocked at the window and asked, ‘Why did you curse at me?’ When I did that, the driver continue to give me the finger. However, I realized he was a very famous idol.”

Earlier, SM Entertainment had released a statement saying, “The figure within the relevant video is not Chanyeol.” They continued, “The vehicle is completely different from the car owned by Chanyeol. We will take strong legal action against the spread of false information.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement