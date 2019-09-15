Everything you need to know about Wiz Khalifa’s Mumbai concert

Sunburn arena is one of India’s foremost concert series. The concert has brought to the stage performers such as DJ Snake, Nucleya, Yellow Claw and Boombox Cartel in its past editions. The concert is back with its thirteenth edition and will see rapper Wiz Khalifa perform on September 15 in Mumbai.

Who is Wiz Khalifa?

Wiz Khalifa is an American rapper, singer and songwriter from Minot, North Dakota in the United States of America. He catapulted to fame with massively popular hits like “Black and Yellow,” “See You Again” and “We Dem Boyz”.

Where is Wiz Khalifa performing?

The rapper is performing in Mumbai at Jio Gardens on September 15 as a part of the Sunburn Arena concert series.

What time is Wiz Khalifa’s concert?

The concert is scheduled to start at 4 pm.

How much do tickets for Wiz Khalifa’s concert cost?

The tickets for Wiz Khalifa’s Sunburn arena concert start at 1,499 rupees and go up to 3,999 rupees. Early bird general admission tickets, which are now sold out, cost 1,499 rupees. General entry tickets are for 1,999 rupees. VIP tickets are priced at 3,999 rupees.

Who are the supporting acts at Wiz Khalifa’s concert?

The concert will see Ananya Birla, Emiway Bantai, Monica Dogra, Ishani X Bobkat and The Mxxnlight perform before Wiz Khalifa’s set.

Where can I buy the tickets for Wiz Khalifa’s concert?

Tickets for the show are available on BookMyShow.

How old do I need to be to attend Wiz Khalifa’s concert in Mumbai?

Attendees must be 15 years and older to attend the show.