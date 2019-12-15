Everything you want to know about U2’s Mumbai concert

U2 will be performing in Mumbai today evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) U2 will be performing in Mumbai today evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Iconic Irish rock band U2 will be performing in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil sports stadium this evening as part of their The Joshua Tree worldwide tour. The band members — Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday evening.

What is U2?

Formed in Irish capital Dublin, U2 began its journey as Feedback in 1976. Larry Mullen Jr, then a 14-year-old kid, posted a note on his school’s notice board calling for musicians to form a band. The following year, Feedback played their first gig and changed the name to The Hype. The band was not called U2 until 1978.

U2 members are one of the world’s best-selling music artists and have won more Grammy Awards (22 trophies) than any other band. The band has alternative rock and post-punk influences. The Joshua Tree Tour commemorates the 30th anniversary of their 1987 album The Joshua Tree.

Where is U2 performing?

U2’s Indian concert will be held at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil sports stadium on December 15 as part of The Joshua Tree tours.

What time is U2’s concert?

The concert will begin at 4 pm.

How much do tickets for U2’s concert cost?

The cost of gaining admittance to the U2 concert starts at Rs 3000.

Where can I buy the tickets for U2’s concert?

Tickets for the show are available on BookMyShow.

How old do I need to be to attend U2’s concert?

Attendees must be 13 years and older to attend the show.

