Everything you should know about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh fell in love on the sets of "Nehu Da Vyah". (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. We bring to you all the details about Neha’s wedding.

Neha Kakkar’s wedding

The “Dilbar” singer and Rohanpreet Singh got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi on Saturday. Apart from the family and close friends, the wedding was also attended by Urvashi Dholakia, Baani Sandhu and Jassi Lohka. Following the wedding, the couple is expected to head to Punjab for a grand reception.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s post-wedding party

After the wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception party, which also included the “varmaala” ceremony. The newlyweds kept twinning, this time in red. Rohanpreet also crooned for Neha, leaving her blushing. The guests included Urvashi Rautela, Meet Brothers, Mankirt Aulakh, Rajat Nagpal and Maniesh Paul.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet’s pre-wedding festivities

The haldi and mehendi ceremony of the singer took place on October 23. Neha and Rohanpreet shared photos from the ceremony on their social media accounts. Posting the beautiful clicks on Instagram, Neha wrote, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️.” Several fan pages of the singer also posted videos and photos from her engagement ceremony.

When Rohanpreet Singh proposed Neha Kakkar for marriage

Neha Kakkar shared a glimpse of the day when Rohanpreet Singh proposed her for marriage. Sharing the photos from the dreamy proposal, Neha wrote, “The day He proposed to Me!! 🥰🙊😇 @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You ♥️🙌🏼 #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah.”

Rohanpreet Singh-Neha Kakkar’s roka ceremony

The roka ceremony of the Indian Idol judge was a grand affair. The couple entered the venue dancing on the beats of dhol. Neha had shared the video of the ceremony as a gift for her fans.

Neha Kakkar’s love story

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh fell in love on the sets of their music video “Nehu Da Vyah”. She then made her relationship official on social media with an adorable photo which she captioned, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️.”

Congratulations to the couple!

