‘Every storm is a lesson’: Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi shares cryptic post with a broken heart

Rapper Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shared a cryptic note on social media leading fans to speculate if the couple is facing trouble in their relationship.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJul 23, 2026 12:43 PM IST
Badshah wife Isha Rikhi cryptic postBadshah's wife Isha Rikhi makes a cryptic post (Photos: Isha Rikhi, Badshah / Instagram)
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Rapper Badshah tied the knot with his girlfriend and actress Isha Rikhi four months back. The wedding took place at a gurudwara, and Isha posted an Instagram story calling Badshah her husband. While Badshah and Isha have kept their personal life private since then, the Punjabi actress recently shared some emotional and intimate pictures with the rapper. Her cryptic note on the post left fans speculating if all is not well between the couple.

Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi’s cryptic post

A few hours ago, Isha posted a reel on her Instagram where a few romantic videos, their wedding video, and a few sad pictures were shared with a broken heart emoji. Sharing the reel, Isha wrote, “Every storm is a lesson, every prayer is hope.” Soon after this reel, fans started speculating if the newlyweds are facing a difficult time. Commenting on Isha’s post, actress Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “Stay strong,” while Payal Dev, Mannatt Singh, and others dropped heart emojis. Actress Shruti Sodhi also commented, “Lessons indeed.”

Also Read: Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi confirms their wedding, shares first pic with ‘pati dev’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi) 

Concerned fans kept asking for context in the comments section. Wondering if something is wrong between the couple, a fan wrote, “What happened?” Another fan said, “These pictures are all old, right? So have they broken up?” A designer from Punjab, Mani Dhillon Sharma, also wrote, “I know you have gone through so much and I’m so proud of the strength and courage you’ve shown through it all… I truly hope life brings you the peace, happiness, and love that you deserve. Lots of love to you.”

While Badshah and Isha have not made any official announcements about their relationship, a few fans pointed out that they are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Badshah’s first marriage

This is Badshah’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The couple got divorced in 2020; they have a daughter together, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in 2017.

Also Read | Who is Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi? Everything you need to know about Punjabi actress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) 

In 2024, during a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Badshah had spoken about his first marriage not working out. He had said, “I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child, but not that often… as she lives in London.”

Currently, Badshah is seen as a judge on Indian Idol 16. The rapper is yet to react.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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