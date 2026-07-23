‘Every storm is a lesson’: Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi shares cryptic post with a broken heart

Rapper Badshah tied the knot with his girlfriend and actress Isha Rikhi four months back. The wedding took place at a gurudwara, and Isha posted an Instagram story calling Badshah her husband. While Badshah and Isha have kept their personal life private since then, the Punjabi actress recently shared some emotional and intimate pictures with the rapper. Her cryptic note on the post left fans speculating if all is not well between the couple.

Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi’s cryptic post

A few hours ago, Isha posted a reel on her Instagram where a few romantic videos, their wedding video, and a few sad pictures were shared with a broken heart emoji. Sharing the reel, Isha wrote, “Every storm is a lesson, every prayer is hope.” Soon after this reel, fans started speculating if the newlyweds are facing a difficult time. Commenting on Isha’s post, actress Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “Stay strong,” while Payal Dev, Mannatt Singh, and others dropped heart emojis. Actress Shruti Sodhi also commented, “Lessons indeed.”