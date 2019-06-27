Toggle Menu
Can’t wait to be back in India: Enrique Iglesiashttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/enrique-iglesias-india-trip-wants-to-be-back-video-5803416/

Can’t wait to be back in India: Enrique Iglesias

Singer Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram to share a video from his previous trip to India where a fan followed his car to catch a glimpse of him. The 44-year-old singer has previously toured India in 2004 and 2012.

Enrique Iglesias photos
Enrique Iglesias previously came to India in 2004 and 2012. (Photo: Enrique Iglesias/Twitter)

Enrique Iglesias on Thursday said India is “one of his most favourite” places in the world and the singer is waiting to make another trip to the country.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a video from his previous trip to India where a fan followed his car to catch a glimpse of him.

The moment was captured by a Mexican TV channel whose reporter was already in the car interviewing Iglesias, who spotted the fan chasing them on his bike.

The reporter then lowers the window glass and points the mic towards the fan: “Are you Enrique?” comes the question.

Advertising

When he gets a yes from the “Heartbeat” singer, he starts gushing about his admiration while trying to balance the conversation and the driving.

“It was a pleasure seeing you here, man. You’re a rockstar. We all love you here a lot,” the fan shouts out, while a smiling Iglesias warns him to “Be careful”.

Iglesias captioned the video: “One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India… can’t wait to be back!! #Throwback.”

The singer has previously toured India in 2004 and 2012.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ayushmann Khurrana: What Mulk did to Hindu-Muslim situation, Article 15 will do that to caste system
2 Kit Harington donates to fundraiser started by his Game of Thrones fans
3 Anthony Mackie approached Marvel for superhero role after Oscar snub