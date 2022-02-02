ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon undergoes surgery for rhinitis, agency releases statement

ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon had to undergo surgery for rhinitis, after experiencing discomfort while singing and carrying out daily activities. Owing to this, he would not be able to feature on this week’s broadcast of Music Bank as emcee, and would temporarily replaced by fellow member Jungwon. His agency, BELIFT Lab shared a statement, stating he would be taking time off to recover.

The statement read, “We would like to inform fans that ENHYPEN member Sunghoon will not be able be an MC on this week’s broadcast of “Music Bank. Sunghoon has been feeling discomfort while singing and [carrying out his] daily life due to rhinitis symptoms, and on January 29 (Saturday), he underwent surgery to treat it during the Lunar New Year holiday. According to the medical experts, Sunghoon needs time to rest and recover, so he is currently taking a break.”

The statement added, “Currently, Sunghoon is recovering well, but he will not be able to appear as an MC for “Music Bank” on February 4 (Friday) in order to get plenty of rest. ENHYPEN member Jungwon will participate as a special MC on his behalf. We will put the health and safety of our artists first, and we will do our best to help Sunghoon be with the fans in a healthy condition.”

Fans on ENHYPEN have taken to Twitter and sent their wishes to Sunghoon, hoping he makes a speedy recovery.