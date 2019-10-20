India is listening to Emiway Bantai’s Zaruratich Nai Hai #2

India is listening to is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

In his last song “Checkmate #1,” Emiway Bantai indirectly took dig at his competition Kr$na by addressing all the hate he has gotten all at once. However, it seems his angst is not over yet. With his new track “Zaruratich Nai Hai #2,” Emiway seems to be questioning the monopoly of music producers and his competition who are working under them.

While the hook fails to make sense, Emiway seems to get his direction and emotions right when he gets to the first paragraph or what we say ‘antara’ of the song.

“Boht Shane bante marketing pe game inka chalta hai

Bager paise lagaye inka fame nahi chalta hai

apna khel bhalta hai organic pe he chalta hai

Na lagata paisa me kisi ko batane zarurutich nahi hai,” he sings stating that his followers and fame is organic while his competition is surviving due to marketing and the money invested in it.

Advertising

In the song, he goes on to talk about how it doesn’t matter to him what people say about him and how popular he has become among the crowd, irrespective of the age. However, he looses track of his own lyrics by the second half of the song. As powerful as the beginning seems, as you reach the second paragraph, you feel “Zaruratich Nai Hai.”

Who will love it: Fans of Indian Hip Hop, people who enjoy YouTube rappers, and those who appreciate good flow.

The Good: Lyrics to an extent are sensible and get you into the right Hip Hop groove.

The Bad: The video. We have seen Emiway doing better than this.

The Verdict: “Zaruratich Nai Hai #2” could have been a strong composition if only Emiway would have given the second half of the song as strong an ending like the first one. However, it is worth your time.