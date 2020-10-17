Eminem turns 48: Top 10 songs of the rapper

Here is a list of the top ten songs of Eminem's career. (Photo: eminem/Instagram)

Ace rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as Eminem, celebrates his 48th birthday today. He is credited by many for popularising rap music in America during the 90s.

Eminem raps about topics as varied as moral quandaries, poverty, youth angst and protest. He has also been accused of homophobia and misogyny due to the lyrics of his songs.

Eminem is one of the highest-selling musicians ever. He has won 15 Grammy Awards out of a whopping 43 nominations. The rapper’s first studio album Infinite was released in 1996 and proved to be a commercial failure. It was The Slim Shady LP, released in 1999 that made Eminem a globally known name. The moniker and alter-ego Slim Shady stuck as his nickname.

Here is a list of the top ten songs of his career:

1. “The Real Slim Shady”

2. “Stan”

3. “Lose Yourself”

4. “White America”

5. “Guilty Conscience”

6. “Square Dance”

7. “Love the way you lie”

8. “Not Afraid”

9. “My Name Is”

10. “Marshall Mathers”

