Elton John sings and dances to BTS’ Permission To Dance, sends love to ARMY

Singer Elton John is the latest celebrity to take the BTS Permission To Dance challenge. He shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he grooved to the song with the steps. In his post on Twitter, he also gave a shoutout to the ARMY.

John captioned his post, “When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bangtantv #permissiontodance.” On Twitter he wrote, “When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind @BTS_twt #permissiontodance.” Elton said in the video, “Thanks BTS. Love to the ARMY.”

Earlier, BTS leader RM gave a nod to Elton John on Twitter. He shared a video of himself on the official BTS Twitter handle. He captioned the video, “When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial #PermissionToDance.”

The Permission To Dance challenge was started by BTS in July, when fans choreographed their own moves and shared videos on YouTube. BTS, which comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have had a golden year as their two tracks Butter and Permission To Dance reigned on Billboard Hot 100, creating history. Last year, the boys released their first all-English track, Dynamite, which earned them their first Grammy nomination.

In a recent interview with Jaeki Cho for Amazon Music, BTS opened up about their success, the definition of masculinity and ARMY. Asked if they ever expected to have such a strong fan base, RM said, “Everyone asks us why do we have such a diverse fandom? When you are in the eye of a hurricane, you can’t find out. When the hurricane goes away, we’ll find out.”

Further in the interview, Jaeki Cho pointed out that it’s not often that many K-pop bands last this long. On how they managed it, RM said, “When we first started, I was honestly concerned about how we’d last for seven years being such different people, but I think the differences turned into a synergy for us to fill in the gap for each other.”