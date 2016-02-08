Elton John ends eight-year feud with mother

Elton John has reconnected with his mother Sheila, following an eight-year feud. Elton John has reconnected with his mother Sheila, following an eight-year feud.

Veteran musician Elton John has reconnected with his mother Sheila, following an eight-year feud.

The 68-year-old singer has been at loggerheads with his mother for the best part of a decade, but has revealed they recently reconnected and are now back on good terms, reported Female First.

“Out of respect for my mother’s privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship. However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother’s 90th birthday,” he said.

Until a few weeks ago, the duo had not spoken since 2008 and there appeared to be minimal chance of a reconciliation when Sheila booked a Elton tribute act for her 90th birthday bash.

A source close to the pair admitted Sheila’s landmark celebration has proven to be a turning point in their relationship.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App